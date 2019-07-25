Dominion Resources (D) Position Maintained by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Decreased Its Holding

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 1.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,111 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.37. About 2.01M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Keystone Planning Incorporated has 3.35% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cadence State Bank Na owns 3,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Com stated it has 225,216 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 0.3% or 7,113 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 827,452 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 72,749 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0.69% or 38,489 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww reported 3.12 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 4,838 shares. Cypress Cap Grp invested 0.73% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 60,797 are held by Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Lowe Brockenbrough & invested in 0.36% or 33,517 shares. 695,759 were reported by Van Eck Associate Corp.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Stratford Consulting Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,616 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest Management. Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1.38M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.96M shares. 113,749 are held by Guyasuta Invest Advsr. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 3,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.41% or 19,744 shares. Amer Natl Tx, Texas-based fund reported 85,665 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 39,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,826 were reported by Miller Investment Mgmt L P. 3,405 are owned by Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has 0.94% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd owns 107,628 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 122,210 shares.