Dominion Resources (D) Position Held by Endurance Wealth Management Inc; Intrust Bank Na Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Upped by $787,485 as Stock Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 1.66 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $142.54. About 1.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,392 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,000 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,501 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 24,223 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fincl Management Pro holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 570 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Trust has 1.57% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 119,180 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0.02% or 34,855 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc reported 7,517 shares. Cahill Financial Advsr holds 0.2% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 69,526 were reported by Stoneridge Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 31,180 shares.