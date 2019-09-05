Dominion Resources (D) Market Value Declined While Kingfisher Capital Boosted Holding; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Position In Intl Paper Co (IP) Was Increased

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 158.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 10,813 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 4,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 236,953 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SUBMITTED A PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA (CORRECTS; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Both Companies Should Meet ‘to Discuss the Synergy Potential of the Combined Co’; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 635,340 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

