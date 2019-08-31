Dominion Resources (D) Holder Kingfisher Capital Increased Its Stake; Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $957,879

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $783.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,660 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 84,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.39 million shares. Mackenzie accumulated 4.49 million shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.33 million shares. Clal Insur Ent Ltd stated it has 738,654 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 111,597 shares. Excalibur Corp invested in 4.13% or 37,152 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 167,211 shares. 8,140 are held by Syntal Partners Ltd Co. Sabal Tru Com holds 3.1% or 295,242 shares. 17,984 are held by Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 15,998 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 6.33M shares or 12.09% of its portfolio. Churchill Corporation reported 78,215 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% or 3,466 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Bank invested in 59,927 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 4,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd reported 445,107 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Archford Cap Strategies holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,538 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Llc owns 3,729 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Reaves W H & reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 37,828 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 6,761 shares. Sun Life holds 18,814 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 20,108 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 0.14% or 7,198 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc owns 6,615 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake.

