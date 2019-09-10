Dominion Resources (D) Holder Aviance Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined; Thomas White International LTD Has Trimmed Position in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) by $1.11 Million

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 122,056 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 142,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/03/2018 – BHP’S MALCHUK SAYS `QUITE A BIT OF INTEREST’ IN SHALE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 20/03/2018 – BHP SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS ON GLOBAL BASIS; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 17/05/2018 – Australia is “mobilised” to tackle wine hold-up at China customs – minister; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 62.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 96,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 57,257 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 986,708 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd Adr by 40,164 shares to 360,383 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pjsc Lukoil Adr by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc Adr.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) by 74,455 shares to 374,742 shares, valued at $9.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE) by 40,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,780 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,000 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc owns 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 536,798 shares. Intl Gru reported 264,611 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 61,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 0.04% stake. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2,702 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division accumulated 0.16% or 15,594 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Creative Planning has 110,570 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Opus Inv Mgmt accumulated 48,200 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.69% or 38,489 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,008 shares.