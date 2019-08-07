Dominion Resources (D) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $387,942

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $185.13. About 10.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: WILL MAKE SURE FB IS ‘POSITIVE FORCE IN THE WORLD’; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 24/04/2018 – Huntington Hospital Earns ‘A’ Grade for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 2.75M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.