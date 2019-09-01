Dominion Res Va New (D) Shares Declined While Leavell Investment Management Has Increased by $857,736 Its Holding; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Prudential Plc Raised Its Position by $12.32 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 75,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.92 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,370 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Investment Of Virginia Lc reported 9,093 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc holds 0.43% or 24,277 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap invested in 2,448 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 13,633 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Smith Moore And holds 0.24% or 13,003 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability reported 3,818 shares stake. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 1.75% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 35,146 shares. 2,043 are owned by Lipe Dalton. Engines Lc owns 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 255,204 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.08% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 830,520 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 8,225 were accumulated by Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was made by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

