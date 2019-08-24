Dominion Res Va New (D) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Lee Danner & Bass Upped Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,289 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 68,021 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 176,155 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,985 shares. Fcg Advisors holds 2,317 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,196 shares. Archon Prtnrs Llc has 101,500 shares. Pggm Invests holds 1.04% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Associated Banc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saratoga Rech & Invest Mngmt has 4.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Management Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Oak Cap has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,829 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 9,192 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invstrs (NYSE:NHI) by 6,000 shares to 139,182 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,709 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares to 81,340 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,551 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Limited Com stated it has 709,362 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 3,609 shares. Frontier Investment Management Com holds 0.03% or 7,095 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,396 shares. 55.39 million are held by Blackrock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 525,134 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,271 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 695,759 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 7,980 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tiaa Cref Ltd owns 3.61 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 3.18M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com invested in 19.04M shares. Synovus holds 97,990 shares.