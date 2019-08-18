Dominion Res Va New (D) Holding Has Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc; American Intl Group (AIG) Valuation Rose While Oppenheimer & Company Lowered Its Stake by $523,396

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 12,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 35,321 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 47,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 4.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,391 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 3.42M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 717,715 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Skba Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.04% or 165,900 shares. 256,629 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. 5,165 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Service Gru reported 1.96 million shares. Sabal reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Schmidt P J accumulated 0.86% or 38,366 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 53,675 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,069 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0.06% or 119,180 shares. Oregon-based Becker has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 45,111 shares to 337,974 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 132,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 60,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schaller Invest Grp Incorporated stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 1,496 are held by Glenmede Na. 419,728 are held by Asset One Co Ltd. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 28,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Starr Intll invested in 79,265 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,926 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America owns 2,517 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 3,326 shares in its portfolio. Mrj stated it has 1.34% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4.04 million shares. Boston stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.