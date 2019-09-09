Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Stock Price Declined While Orrstown Financial Services Cut Its Holding by $589,760; Ross Stores (ROST) Share Price Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Cut Position by $771,900

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 62,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.44M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp/Mi (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 62,550 shares to 376,961 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 28.14 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $926.28 million for 16.60 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

