Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Decreased by $3.08 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 23,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 282,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 164,016 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.84. About 1.12M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.84 earnings per share, up 468.00% or $2.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $62.91M for 11.85 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $640.08 million for 24.33 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.