Dominion Res/Va (D) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Boosted Holding by $380,000; Tarena Intl (TEDU) Valuation Declined While Dalton Investments Has Decreased Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Res/Va (D) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 79,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 74,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Res/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.33% . The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 146,035 shares traded. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 81.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARES ANNUAL SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER ORDINARY SHARE OR $0.12 PER ADS; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 47,800 shares to 238,800 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) by 61,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

