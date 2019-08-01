Dominion Res Va (D) Shareholder Laffer Investments Increased Its Stake by $6.06 Million as Shares Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 490,274 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 52,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 350,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, up from 297,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 585,013 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead picks site for western China operations – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Durect up 39% premarket on Gilead deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5,493 shares. Ipswich Inv Management holds 0.18% or 8,461 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 15,639 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc LP accumulated 0.05% or 124,628 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 1.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 338,901 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Georgia-based Montag A And Assocs has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 17,812 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 25,359 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru holds 13,975 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 47,510 shares. Nwq Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.26% or 890,859 shares. Counsel Ltd Liability Company New York reported 69,980 shares. 11,353 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 59,007 are held by Iowa National Bank. Stoneridge Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Edgemoor Investment stated it has 0.63% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 250 shares. Clean Yield Gru has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 564 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 184,603 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.27% stake. Cutler Mgmt Limited Liability owns 9,840 shares. 36,144 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 54,738 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 34,224 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,164 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares to 2,182 shares, valued at $2.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.