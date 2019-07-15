Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (DCUD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

This is a contrast between Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 49 0.00 N/A 4.47 10.95 NiSource Inc. 28 2.09 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and NiSource Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and NiSource Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0% NiSource Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and NiSource Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00 NiSource Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NiSource Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, with potential downside of -2.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and NiSource Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of NiSource Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.97% -1.96% 1.05% 0.95% 12.42% 2.28% NiSource Inc. 2.15% 0.29% 4.82% 7.26% 12.92% 10.69%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 was less bullish than NiSource Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 beats on 5 of the 9 factors NiSource Inc.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.4 million natural gas customers and 466,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a capacity of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.