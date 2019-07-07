Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (DCUD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

As Diversified Utilities companies, Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 49 0.00 N/A 4.47 10.95 Cosan Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.68 17.05

Table 1 highlights Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and Cosan Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cosan Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cosan Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and Cosan Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0% Cosan Limited 0.00% 11.6% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and Cosan Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00 Cosan Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cosan Limited’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -6.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 and Cosan Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64% respectively. Comparatively, 38.1% are Cosan Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.97% -1.96% 1.05% 0.95% 12.42% 2.28% Cosan Limited -2.2% -5.63% 6.45% 44.14% 17.96% 31.36%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 was less bullish than Cosan Limited.

Summary

Cosan Limited beats on 7 of the 10 factors Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.