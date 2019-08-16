Dominion Energy, Inc. ENHCD SUB NT16 A (DRUA) Is At $26.24 Formed Wedge; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Wilmington Group PLC (LON:WIL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wilmington Group PLC has GBX 305 highest and GBX 255 lowest target. GBX 280’s average target is 46.60% above currents GBX 191 stock price. Wilmington Group PLC had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 305 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 205.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 305.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 255.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

The stock decreased 2.30% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 191. About 17 shares traded. Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 167.11 million GBP. The Company’s Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. It has a 43.41 P/E ratio. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

Another recent and important Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Wilmington (LON:WIL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019.