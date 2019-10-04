Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 79 4.14 800.69M 2.17 34.19 Pampa Energia S.A. 16 5.30 52.60M 3.12 10.54

Table 1 highlights Dominion Energy Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pampa Energia S.A. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Dominion Energy Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dominion Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Pampa Energia S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 1,018,948,841.94% 6.1% 1.5% Pampa Energia S.A. 334,818,586.89% 35.9% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Pampa Energia S.A. is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dominion Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Pampa Energia S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dominion Energy Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Dominion Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $79.5, while its potential downside is -2.69%. Meanwhile, Pampa Energia S.A.’s consensus target price is $28.65, while its potential upside is 54.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pampa Energia S.A. looks more robust than Dominion Energy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 42.7%. About 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. was more bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.