Dominion Energy Inc. (D)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 76 4.21 N/A 2.17 34.19 Clearway Energy Inc. 16 3.20 N/A 0.11 159.47

Demonstrates Dominion Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Clearway Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dominion Energy Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Dominion Energy Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Clearway Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dominion Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% Clearway Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dominion Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Clearway Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Dominion Energy Inc. is $79.6, with potential upside of 2.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. and Clearway Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 93.04%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Clearway Energy Inc. has 0.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Clearway Energy Inc. -1.15% 6.38% 15% 21.76% -0.99% 4.46%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Clearway Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Clearway Energy Inc.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.