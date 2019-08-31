Dominion Energy Inc. (DCUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.20 N/A 1.83 54.85 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dominion Energy Inc. and TransAlta Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dominion Energy Inc. and TransAlta Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dominion Energy Inc. and TransAlta Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5% TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. had bearish trend while TransAlta Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Dominion Energy Inc. beats TransAlta Corporation.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.