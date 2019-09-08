Dominion Energy Inc. (DCUE) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) Comparison side by side

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 103 4.18 N/A 1.83 54.85 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 23 5.42 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates Dominion Energy Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dominion Energy Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Pattern Energy Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.83 average target price and a -9.21% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dominion Energy Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5% Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has -0.5% weaker performance while Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 23.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dominion Energy Inc.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.