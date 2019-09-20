Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) Reaches $80.79 After 4.00% Down Move; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 1.81 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation ChiefThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $64.91B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $77.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:D worth $2.60 billion less.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 88 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 84 sold and decreased stock positions in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 39.03 million shares, up from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 71 Increased: 60 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,201 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Co holds 21,693 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 142,486 shares. Contravisory Invest has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0% or 13,082 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 64,107 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 304,598 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 10,037 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 66,552 shares. Moreover, Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Monetary Grp holds 2,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 0.03% or 4,848 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Donates $1.6M to Environmental Nonprofits, Education – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 67.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Resources has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.60% below currents $80.79 stock price. Dominion Resources had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of D in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. $1.69M worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Stockton Facility Strike by Union Representing Hourly Plant Employees – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 73% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 818,810 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 344,592 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.81% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P, a California-based fund reported 555,427 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 83,646 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.