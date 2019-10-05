Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shorts Lowered By 7.95%

Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) had a decrease of 7.95% in short interest. CCK’s SI was 7.56M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.95% from 8.22 million shares previously. With 1.21M avg volume, 6 days are for Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK)’s short sellers to cover CCK’s short positions. The SI to Crown Holdings Inc’s float is 5.83%. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Analysts expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report $1.15 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. D’s profit would be $927.95 million giving it 17.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Dominion Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 49.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45M shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -2.69% below currents $81.7 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.58% or 38,752 shares. Whitnell & stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Grp One Trading L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Yorktown Mngmt Research Commerce stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peoples Services Corp holds 1.2% or 30,470 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,400 shares. 14,500 are held by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 9,340 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 0.62% or 53,841 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,006 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Reliant Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,075 shares.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.93 billion. The company??s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 68.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E bought 21,400 shares worth $1.69M.

