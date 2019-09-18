Dominion Energy Inc. (D) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. has 66.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dominion Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.50% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Dominion Energy Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. N/A 76 34.19 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Dominion Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Dominion Energy Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 1.92 1.64 2.26

With average price target of $81, Dominion Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 1.34%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.59%. Dominion Energy Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dominion Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Dominion Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Dominion Energy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dominion Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc.’s peers are 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Dominion Energy Inc.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.