Dominion Energy Inc. (D) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) Comparison side by side

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 75 4.54 N/A 2.17 34.19 El Paso Electric Company 57 2.97 N/A 2.38 24.88

Table 1 demonstrates Dominion Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. El Paso Electric Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dominion Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.27 beta means Dominion Energy Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dominion Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dominion Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dominion Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Dominion Energy Inc. is $76.5, with potential downside of -1.80%. On the other hand, El Paso Electric Company’s potential downside is -14.60% and its average target price is $56.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dominion Energy Inc. seems more appealing than El Paso Electric Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 96.3%. 0.2% are Dominion Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. 0.65% -3.1% 1.42% 2.82% 15.66% 3.96% El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than El Paso Electric Company

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Dominion Energy Inc. beats El Paso Electric Company.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.