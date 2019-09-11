Dominion Energy Inc. (D) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) Comparing side by side

Both Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 76 4.33 N/A 2.17 34.19 Consolidated Edison Inc. 86 2.37 N/A 4.36 19.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dominion Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc. Consolidated Edison Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Dominion Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Consolidated Edison Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dominion Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.24 beta means Dominion Energy Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Dominion Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Consolidated Edison Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Dominion Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

Dominion Energy Inc.’s average target price is $80.5, while its potential upside is 2.88%. Competitively the average target price of Consolidated Edison Inc. is $87.25, which is potential -2.83% downside. Based on the results given earlier, Dominion Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Consolidated Edison Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.3% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. was less bullish than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Consolidated Edison Inc. beats Dominion Energy Inc.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.