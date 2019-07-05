Dominion Energy Inc. (D) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Comparison side by side

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. 75 4.56 N/A 2.17 34.19 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.25 13.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Dominion Energy Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Dominion Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dominion Energy Inc. has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dominion Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dominion Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Dominion Energy Inc. is $76.5, with potential downside of -2.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares and 10.3% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares. About 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. 0.65% -3.1% 1.42% 2.82% 15.66% 3.96% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -8.73% -10.5% -9.75% 10.27% 51.62% -8.99%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has 3.96% stronger performance while Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has -8.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Dominion Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.