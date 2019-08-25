Dominion Energy In (D) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $321,480 as Stock Value Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 57.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 8,205 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 19,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Personal Finance Serv accumulated 0.01% or 267 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4,910 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Of Vermont owns 76,411 shares. Old State Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 7,575 shares. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca owns 1.39% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,420 shares. Sunbelt Inc stated it has 12,152 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 141,174 shares. 13,003 are owned by Smith Moore Com. Rbo & Lc reported 177,938 shares stake. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.09% or 1.88 million shares. Prudential reported 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Coldstream Management Inc reported 2,963 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 155,501 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 80,691 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $95.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 455,500 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 32,923 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Advsr invested 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Timber Creek Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru has 5,239 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3.22M shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 2,296 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 376,813 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mngmt has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 19,398 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,556 shares. 3,420 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv.