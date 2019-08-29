Dominion Energy In (D) Market Valuation Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Holding by $321,480; Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 12.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 255,204 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, down from 259,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 1.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 33,155 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $114.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 32,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Invest Management has invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 5,980 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 53,182 shares. Personal Capital Corp, California-based fund reported 3,032 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 907,358 shares. Cibc Bank Usa stated it has 6,403 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,702 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,698 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 13,492 shares. Principal Fin Gru stated it has 1.13M shares. Schaller Investment Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.06% or 2.75M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.19% or 1.22M shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd reported 445,107 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.08M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Focus Shift in Apple (AAPL)â€™s Earnings Makes the Report Better than It First Appears – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rallying Treasury yields and China trade news provided the early catalyst – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Mockup Gives Look at Final Design – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Apple (AAPL) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 27,230 shares to 30,630 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 2.49% or 66,746 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 139,368 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Lc invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc accumulated 2.28% or 19,133 shares. Economic Planning Inc Adv holds 9,737 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. First Business Fin Serv Incorporated invested in 11,221 shares. Sather Financial Gp has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,920 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 100,763 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Menta Ltd Company holds 4,460 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 79,309 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 17,036 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7.89 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Ruggie Grp, a Florida-based fund reported 25 shares.