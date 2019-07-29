Dominion Energy (D) Valuation Rose While Electron Capital Partners Lifted Its Position; Yum! Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose While Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Stake

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26 million, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 819,948 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $116.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.79 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $249,888 worth of stock was bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Creed Greg also sold $1.32M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares.