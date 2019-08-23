Dominion Energy (D) to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDWR) Lowered By 4.11%

Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR) had a decrease of 4.11% in short interest. RDWR’s SI was 343,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.11% from 358,000 shares previously. With 166,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s short sellers to cover RDWR’s short positions. The SI to Radware LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.87%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 88,005 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is expected to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:D) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.92 dividend. Dominion Energy Inc’s current price of $76.52 translates into 1.20% yield. Dominion Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.48 billion. The company's Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 64.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 4.03% above currents $76.52 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Group Lc accumulated 19,543 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0.54% or 30.83 million shares in its portfolio. Counselors owns 223,207 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca reported 1.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Novare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,729 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1.67 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Montecito Bancorporation & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 5,980 shares. Yhb Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,845 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,883 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Nautilus’s (NYSE:NLS) Devastating 94% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Radware (RDWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Radware (RDWR): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Ltd (RDWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.