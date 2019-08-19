Dominion Energy (D) to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019; Oneok (OKE) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 308 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 249 cut down and sold their equity positions in Oneok Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 302.28 million shares, up from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 19 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 205 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.62 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 8.36 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 154,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has 7.62% invested in the company for 248,220 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 6.26% in the stock. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.75 billion. The company's Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 64.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.56% above currents $76.86 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.