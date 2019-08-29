Dominion Energy (D) to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019; One Gas (OGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is expected to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:D) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.92 dividend. Dominion Energy Inc’s current price of $76.89 translates into 1.19% yield. Dominion Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM

One Gas Inc (OGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 128 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 89 cut down and sold their positions in One Gas Inc. The funds in our database now have: 38.04 million shares, down from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding One Gas Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 68 Increased: 92 New Position: 36.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Architects Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 603,213 shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,574 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company reported 131,189 shares. 140,467 were accumulated by Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd. Zwj Counsel reported 5,033 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Manchester Capital Lc accumulated 3,109 shares. Amer Asset Management stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 102,204 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 4,351 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.52% above currents $76.89 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.77 billion. The company's Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 64.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers.

Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. for 254,675 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 412,100 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc. has 0.96% invested in the company for 525,322 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 586,926 shares.