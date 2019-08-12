Dominion Energy (D) to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019; Johnson Outdoors Has 0.96 Sentiment

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 50 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 52 reduced and sold equity positions in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 6.11 million shares, up from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Johnson Outdoors Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 19.

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is expected to pay $0.92 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:D) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.92 dividend. Dominion Energy Inc’s current price of $74.84 translates into 1.23% yield. Dominion Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.61 million shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.13 billion. The company's Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution activities that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in Virginia and North Carolina. It has a 62.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Dominion Energy, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions and 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 18. Wolfe Research has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $606.32 million. The companyÂ’s Marine Electronics segment provides battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. holds 10.25% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. for 1.62 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 221,935 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 14,670 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.41% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 4,659 shares.