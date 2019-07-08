Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped by $9.79 Million Its Holding; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $3.18 Million; Valuation Rose

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 113,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 364,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 1.43M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 127,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 678,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.79 million, up from 551,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 723,301 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.13% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Limited Company holds 0.04% or 17,484 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Commerce Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,378 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,878 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc owns 18,797 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 7,600 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 6,201 shares. 1,050 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corp. Caprock Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,164 shares. 7 are owned by Meeder Asset Inc. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 743 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy Announces Equity Units Offering – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Pricing of Equity Units – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22,603 shares to 632,105 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,347 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 474,638 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 533,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,692 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 2.21M shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 230,979 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp holds 97,130 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.39% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 459,893 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 19,429 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mercer Capital Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Kistler accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Wilkins Counsel holds 1.6% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 184,175 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt reported 18,697 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt owns 1.35% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 357,133 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 68,057 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 481,394 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.