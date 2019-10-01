Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined While Schnieders Capital Management Raised by $642,950 Its Holding; Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake Has Increased by Pzena Investment Management Llc

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 25,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 16,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 191,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.65 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.31 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 3.17 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – CCP COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCREASES THEIR PRESENCE IN NASHVILLE, TN WITH A $41.2 MILLION ACQUISITION OF AN OFFICE-FLEX PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma Precise(R) FLEX, Catalog Number: BVX-500BF; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “With Economic Data Mixed, Why Are Stocks So Strong? – Forbes” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Share Price Has Gained 107%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virginia Customers to Benefit from Transformed Energy Grid, Improved Service – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy Donates $1.6M to Environmental Nonprofits, Education – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 244,302 were reported by Century Incorporated. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,000 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 304,598 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Fruth Investment has 0.39% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,620 shares. 10.13M were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 52,442 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.22% or 149,877 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard holds 0.19% or 84,923 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Lp has invested 0.56% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.34% stake. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,290 shares. Alphaone Service Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Co has 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc owns 130,607 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150,356 are held by British Columbia Invest Mngmt. 418,781 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 5.00 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Moreover, First Mercantile Com has 0.03% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 25,255 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 39,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association holds 0.06% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 2.56 million shares. Invesco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Trustmark Retail Bank Department has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com has 67,750 shares. Petrus Co Lta owns 31,265 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Co Limited Co has 18,205 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And reported 424,817 shares stake.