Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Rose While First Long Island Investors Boosted by $307,403 Its Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 293,495 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43M, up from 289,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability owns 150,754 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 9,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 108,667 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate has invested 0.44% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Earnest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,811 shares. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hl Fincl Service Lc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.89M shares. Colorado-based Cetera Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hills State Bank Company has 92,042 shares. City holds 0.01% or 282 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.17% or 285,341 shares. 82,436 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 5,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares to 427,558 shares, valued at $31.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Inc invested in 597,877 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.26% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 34,946 shares. Sabal accumulated 0.02% or 2,789 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc owns 4,732 shares. Bryn Mawr Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 1.75% stake. Arrow Fincl invested in 9,047 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0.01% or 23,963 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv reported 365 shares. American Interest Gp accumulated 264,611 shares or 0.08% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sunbelt Securities reported 12,152 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 8,100 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 235,677 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 40,364 shares or 0% of the stock.