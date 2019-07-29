Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Holding by $14.08 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,182 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 59,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 602,800 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 704,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 103,098 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,450 shares to 43,824 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 207,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 12.79% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $601.77M for 24.96 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 21,711 shares to 636,765 shares, valued at $57.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Announces C$1 Billion Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Earnings: SJR Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on April 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month – Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.