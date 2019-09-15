Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Decreased Its Stake by $535,612; Bulldog Investors Cut Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Position as Stock Price Were Volatile

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 60,711 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 6,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 3,002 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232,000, down from 9,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.67M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.07 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakeview Cap Lc reported 6,233 shares stake. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 10.19 million shares stake. Alberta Inv Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 182,267 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,100 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,356 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 92,697 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions invested in 0.69% or 792,929 shares. Wellington Shields And Lc holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,668 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.2% or 1.04M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 104,813 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 156,753 shares. North Mgmt Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,818 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0% or 2,648 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 15,435 shares to 123,964 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment owns 4.07M shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 34,118 shares stake. Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.11% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 345,483 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 38,440 shares. 1607 Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 1.67 million shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 78,189 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1,400 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Bulldog Invsts Limited Com reported 153,517 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 1,284 shares. Shaker Financial Svcs Limited Liability Co accumulated 96,598 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 18,903 shares.