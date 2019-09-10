Dominion Energy (D) Stake Held by Brookfield Asset Management Inc; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Professional Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding by $444,600

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 24,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 245,332 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 220,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 558,985 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,447 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 15,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.54. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 3,206 shares to 159,640 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 1.19 million shares to 208,307 shares, valued at $27.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 166,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).