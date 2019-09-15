Dominion Energy (D) Stake Has Upped by Schnieders Capital Management Llc; Oakmont Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 25,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 16,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98M, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 15,530 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 73,792 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 13,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 17,535 shares stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust has 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 223,300 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 559,662 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 827 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 7,569 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Inc. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt invested in 0.67% or 6,424 shares. Alexandria Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,354 shares. Rampart Invest Com Limited Com owns 5,452 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 2,854 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 72,175 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.43M shares. Riverhead Capital reported 52,057 shares. Private Wealth Partners Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 58,643 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 17,949 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 13,996 shares. 2.93 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Arete Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 21,690 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 13,751 shares. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.16% or 4,770 shares. Cibc Asset has 191,611 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

