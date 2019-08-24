Dominion Energy (D) Stake Has Upped by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd; Hamel Associates Has Lowered Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $346,800 as Shares Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy (D) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 20,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 176,753 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 156,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 23,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares to 51,150 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 500 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd reported 5,400 shares stake. King Luther Cap Management holds 1.52 million shares. Investec Asset holds 0.35% or 1.29 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 77,618 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 71,639 shares. Mairs And Power holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,876 shares. 33,977 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 153,616 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. 27,092 are held by Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Stonebridge Cap Management owns 5,050 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Washington Comml Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,466 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,094 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.06% or 7,580 shares. Ipswich Invest Inc reported 0.12% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 312,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 52,419 shares. Illinois-based First Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Da Davidson And Company invested in 30,977 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.33 million shares stake. Burney invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 37,909 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 457,011 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,323 shares. Farmers invested in 7,980 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.