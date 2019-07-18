Dominion Energy (D) Stake Has Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System; Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Imax (IMAX) Position by $9.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 469,972 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.24 lastly. It is down 0.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 01/05/2018 – IMAX’S GREG FOSTER WEIGHS FUTURE AT BIG-SCREEN EXHIBITOR; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q EPS 13c; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 24/04/2018 – IMAX& AMC SIGN BINDING LOI FOR IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 9,800 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century reported 411,267 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.98M shares. 52,419 were reported by Blair William Com Il. Edgemoor Investment owns 62,849 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability invested in 11,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Research Glob Invsts reported 24.51 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Bank has 2,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grimes And Communications invested in 0.07% or 10,927 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Com holds 16,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 1.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Ser Inc has invested 0.23% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. IMAX’s profit will be $13.52 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by IMAX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

