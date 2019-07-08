Dominion Energy (D) Stake Boosted by Atlanta Capital Group; Tiffany (TIF) Stock Price Rose While Tirschwell & Loewy Has Cut by $406,875 Its Position

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 711,635 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57M, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 215,987 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,085 shares to 90,232 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,235 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 12,152 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 45,391 were accumulated by Albion Fincl Grp Ut. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 27,228 shares. Financial Pro owns 570 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0.08% or 9.01M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.15% or 448,450 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 5,700 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 33,517 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 5.20 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 402 shares stake. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canal Insur holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 34,528 shares. Capital Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). S R Schill & owns 10,454 shares. 16,828 are held by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 22.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

