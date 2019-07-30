Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Upped Stake; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $305,440; Shares Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 749,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 281,528 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $196.1. About 2.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 21/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT STORE ANY DATA IN RUSSIA, REDUCING MOSCOW’S POTENTIAL ACCESS TO DATA; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 10/04/2018 – Facebook puts ads on pages illegally selling animal parts; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Announce Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

