Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Holding; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stock Price Rose While Cibc Asset Management Has Lowered by $32.65 Million Its Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 749,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 435,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.90M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.18 million, down from 13.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.87. About 1.08M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd; 06/04/2018 – RBC WON’T ADVISE CLIENTS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY `ANYTIME SOON’: CEO; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS NOT CONVINCED ISSUES RAISED REACH LEVEL OF DEAL BREAK; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC; 10/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: RBC RAISES UTILITIES TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTSERVICE CORP FSV.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 79,731 shares to 266,716 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 20,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.41B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Andra Ap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 1,373 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank reported 2.24% stake. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Fincl Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Linscomb & Williams reported 62,986 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nevada-based Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fdx stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fire reported 5,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.