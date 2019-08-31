Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed J2 Global Com (JCOM) Stake by $1.86 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com (JCOM) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 21,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 152,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 173,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 154,849 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 89,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 75,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank Trust owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,839 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.12% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Republic Corp holds 2.05% or 993,532 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,967 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc reported 1,050 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 1.02M shares. Beech Hill Advisors stated it has 10,035 shares. 34,334 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lee Danner & Bass Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,893 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0.02% or 8,369 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company reported 0.37% stake. 95,272 were reported by Griffin Asset.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,862 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Federated Pa accumulated 175,039 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 132,912 shares. 18,489 are held by Blair William Company Il. Washington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 250 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com reported 12,346 shares. Smith Graham Inv LP has invested 0.82% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).