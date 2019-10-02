Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Position by $38.65 Million as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Ctc Has Trimmed Holding by $257.70 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.96 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09M, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 27.64 million shares to 30.63 million shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kroger (NYSE:KR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.66 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company holds 584,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,653 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 638,978 shares. Fin Architects stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nbt Bank N A has invested 0.38% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,522 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 3,445 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Comm owns 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,070 shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & invested in 17,474 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 8,375 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 59,450 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 15,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fdx owns 48,738 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.16% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Lc reported 1,400 shares. Leonard Green And Prtnrs Lp holds 1.18% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 20,088 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,836 are held by Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Co. Eagleclaw Managment owns 4,496 shares. 721 were reported by Carlson Mgmt. Moab Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 5,699 shares. Ctc Limited Com stated it has 85,071 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 448 shares. Virginia-based Sands Mngmt Lc has invested 7.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ntv Asset Ltd Co stated it has 560 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 68,986 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 2,493 shares to 19,662 shares, valued at $84.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).