Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Decreased Holding by $4.25 Million as Stock Price Declined; Headinvest Position in Nike B (NKE) Lowered by $581,784

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 1.94M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Nike B (NKE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 6,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,926 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 13,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Nike B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 2.69 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,593 shares to 116,439 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,806 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.