Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Synovus Financial Has Increased Holding by $365,864 as Shares Declined; Ruths Hospitality Group (RUTH) Holder Spark Investment Management Lowered Stake

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 4,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 97,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 93,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 1.38 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 30,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The hedge fund held 40,370 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 88,637 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baytex Energy: Better And Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 51,137 shares to 12.42M shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,276 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was made by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 433,600 shares to 720,400 shares, valued at $13.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 12,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.