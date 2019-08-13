Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $315,020; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Boosted Sl Green Realty (SLG) Position by $8.91 Million

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 131,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 135,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 1.96M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 334,069 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ne holds 18,842 shares. Tctc Ltd holds 20,203 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 255,731 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.61 million shares. Beacon Fincl Gru has 107,085 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 141,174 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Dubuque Savings Bank And Company holds 0% or 100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 2,448 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,838 shares. Schaller Inv holds 5,609 shares. Moreover, First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 15,594 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,367 are owned by Lmr Partners Llp. State Street Corp reported 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Management Limited Com stated it has 0.17% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Huntington Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 240 shares. 88,653 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3.16M shares. Nomura Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 13,482 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 6.40M shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 394,968 shares. L S Advisors has invested 0.31% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 36,308 shares to 219,714 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 147,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Real estate trusts see shares pop on heels of Amazon report – New York Business Journal” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Zacks.com published: “SL Green (SLG) Misses Q1 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Buyback Program – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.